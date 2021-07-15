Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $105.73 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

