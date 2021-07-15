Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $155.30 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $155.83. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.73.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.