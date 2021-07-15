Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

