Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

