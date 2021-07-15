Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,177 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other BigCommerce news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,163.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,630,254 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.