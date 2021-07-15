Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FormFactor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

