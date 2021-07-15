Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vontier by 344.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

