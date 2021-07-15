Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Strategic Education worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.