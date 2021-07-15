Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 138.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 343,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

