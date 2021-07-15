Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Banner worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Banner stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.