Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

