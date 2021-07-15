Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $4.44 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 114,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

