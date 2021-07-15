Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,077 shares of company stock worth $9,379,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

