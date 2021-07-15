Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

