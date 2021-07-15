Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 222 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $4,303,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

