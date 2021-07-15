Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,786 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Cloudera worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth $131,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

