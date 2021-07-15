Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

