Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

