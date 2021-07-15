Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $16.98. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 6,899 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

