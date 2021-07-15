Northern Trust Corp Acquires 38,108 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $1,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

