Northern Trust Corp Has $9.53 Million Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $27.76 on Thursday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

