Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of CAI International worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CAI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CAI International by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CAI International by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAI. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

