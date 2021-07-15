Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,593 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 75,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Ping Identity by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.