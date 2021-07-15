Northern Trust Corp Sells 257,485 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

