Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,597 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Alexander’s worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

ALX opened at $271.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.43. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

