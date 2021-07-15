Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,105 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDD. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,442 shares of company stock valued at $523,047 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

