NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

