Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Novanta by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

