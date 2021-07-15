Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.20. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

