NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.13 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $141.13 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00862192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,231,668,043 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

