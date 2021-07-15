NULS (NULS) Hits One Day Volume of $21.57 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $35.81 million and $21.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00115217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.97 or 1.00514161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00980960 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

