NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.57 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. NULS has a total market cap of $35.81 million and $21.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00115217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.97 or 1.00514161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00980960 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

