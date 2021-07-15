Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.35. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $478,451 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

