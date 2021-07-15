Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 93,972 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $69,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.25.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,970 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

