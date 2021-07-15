Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,159 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Conagra Brands worth $70,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $178,846,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.