Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,044 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of EastGroup Properties worth $73,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

