Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 279,839 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $77,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $598,108,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Loews by 475.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.4% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 279,895 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Loews by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 160,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

