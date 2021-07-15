Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,350 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $72,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,837,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.32 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.