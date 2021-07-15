Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHAA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period.

