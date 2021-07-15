nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

