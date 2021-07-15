NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Down 4.5%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $193.25 and last traded at $194.44. Approximately 31,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,495,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.33. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,833,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 330,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,326,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

