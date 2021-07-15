Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report sales of $50.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the lowest is $50.45 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $34.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $182.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.71 million to $182.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $213.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.04 million to $215.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 120,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $794,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares in the company, valued at $148,078,112.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,144,975 shares of company stock worth $7,684,954. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 11,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.