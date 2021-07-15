Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 151.2% from the June 15th total of 477,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $10,596,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

