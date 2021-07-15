Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,906 ($24.90). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($24.14), with a volume of 1,265,574 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).
The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The company has a market capitalization of £13.87 billion and a PE ratio of -105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,935.85.
Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
