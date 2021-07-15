OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$2.42. 151,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.48. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

