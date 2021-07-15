Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Ocugen worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 864,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,795 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCGN stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

