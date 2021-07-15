Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 2.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.62. 95,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,338,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

