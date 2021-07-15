OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 61.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.91.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

