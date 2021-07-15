Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.84. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 8,689 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

