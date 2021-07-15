Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

